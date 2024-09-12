Grant funding approved for Carpenter Nature Preserve in Zionsville

The proposed Carpenter Preserve nature park was awarded a second grant to assist with Phase 1 construction.

Zionsville’s Board of Parks and Recreation approved an agreement to accept grant funding in August.

“The grant is the Land Water Conservation Fund Grant,” Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Jarod Logsdon said. “We have been the recipient of this grant several times throughout our history as a park system. Fortunately for us, we were awarded a half-million-dollar matching grant award for Phase 1 of carpenter Nature Preserve.”

Logsdon said the grant will provide up to $500,000 in matching funds to establish a parking lot, invasive plant removal, native plantings, a facility restroom and the nature playground.

The project was also awarded a Next Level Conservation Trust grant, a one-time opportunity for land acquisition. The park board approved that agreement in June.

Carpenter Nature Preserve will be constructed at the now-closed Wolf Run Golf Course. Designated as a passive nature preserve, the 215-acre park just west of U.S. 421 and south of Ind. 32 is designed as a regional destination with a nature center, trails, boardwalks, a nature-inspired playground and outdoor classrooms.

A prairie pavilion, playground, amphitheater, overlook and lawn areas are the main features of Phase 1.

In addition to grant funding, the preserve is being developed with American Rescue Plan funds and money raised by the nonprofit Zionsville Parks Foundation.

The land was purchased in 2021 by Jim and Nancy Carpenter for the purpose of creating a preserve. In May of 2023, the Zionsville Town Council purchased the property for $4.52 million via a bond that provided for the purchase and the cost of engineering, surveys and construction documents for Phase 1.

Learn more at zionsville-in.gov/733/Carpenter-Nature-Preserve.