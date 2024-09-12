Carmel Symphony Orchestra to open with Diamond tribute

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s opening week is a preview of things to come in the 2024-25 season.

“We are working to mix up pops and classical experiences during the year, so this is one way we are cross programming,” CSO Executive Director Anne Marie Chastain said.

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will join Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute act, in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Then CSO will open the classical season with a tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Palladium. Damien Geter will be the conductor.

Geter, who taught at University High School in Carmel from August 2004 to June 2015, is the Richmond (Va.) Symphony’s composer-in-residence through 2026.

Rama Kolesnikow will conduct the Super Diamond performance.

Randy Cordeiro is the lead singer for Super Diamond and is known as “The Surreal Neil.” He not only replicates Diamond’s voice, he also mimics his mannerisms and performance style flawlessly.

Super Diamond was formed by Cordeiro along with founding members Matt Tidmarsh on bass guitar and his childhood friend James Terris on keyboards. The band also features Chris Collins on guitar and Vince Littleton on drums.

The performance will include classics such as “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Sweet Caroline” and “Forever in Blue Jeans,” among other Diamond classics.

Chastain said the CSO string quartet will play in the lobby from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a champagne toast at 6:30 to kick off the season. Carmel High School will provide chamber music from 6:35 to 7 p.m.

CSO is still finalizing details in its schedule. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.