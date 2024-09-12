Ballet group gets new name, larger space

The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy has a new name and will soon have a new home.

The organization rebranded as Metropolitan Youth Ballet of Indiana this summer. It is preparing to move into a much larger space at 6210 Technology Dr. in Zionsville by late October.

The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy was established as a nonprofit in 2018 by

Artistic Director Jane Hachiya-Weiner and her husband, Frank Weiner, the associate artistic director. The organization then moved into studios at 96th Street and Ditch Road in Indianapolis.

“At that time, we had every intention of opening under the name Metropolitan Youth Ballet of Indiana, but unfortunately circumstances, and a very short timeline, made that impossible,” Hachiya-Weiner said. “Since then, we’ve had a Carmel name, an Indianapolis address, students from a wide geographic area and a strong presence in the arts communities of each of our neighboring counties, Boone, Marion and Hamilton. In January 2024, with the support and guidance of our board of directors, it was decided that the time was right to bring that name which we have held close to our hearts — Metropolitan Youth Ballet of Indiana — to light. It’s a name that truly reflects who we are and the broad reach and impact of our programming.”

Hachiya-Weiner said the name more accurately reflects the diverse student population, which is composed of dancers ages 3 to 18 from across the metro Indianapolis area.

“It is also more inclusive of the communities we serve with our stage productions and outreach events,” Hachiya-Weiner said. “Our main-stage ballets are held at Zionsville’s STAR Bank Performing Arts Center. Our annual Student Showcase is hosted by Marion University Theatre.”

Hachiya-Weiner said the academy’s mission is to develop young dancers to their fullest potential in a nurturing studio environment.

The new space is 9,000 square feet compared to 2,300 square feet in the present building. Hachiya-Weiner said the space will have three large sprung-floor studios, including a full-sized rehearsal studio with black-box theater potential, dancer and parent lounges and workspaces, faculty offices and storage for MYB’s collection of costumes, sets, props and backdrops.

For more about the move and grand opening, visit my-ballet.org.