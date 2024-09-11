Noblesville Creates announces award nominees

Arts organization Noblesville Creates has announced the nominees for its awards ceremony to be presented during its 12th annual Anniversary Gala Sept. 19. The awards recognize inspirational artists and arts advocates in the region’s thriving arts scene, according to the organization.

The event will be at Embassy Suites in Noblesville from 5:15 to 9 p.m., and — along with the awards ceremony — will consist of a reception, dinner, drinks provided by Spencer Winery, live music, hands-on art, music, writing activities, a silent and live auction and more.

The nominees were selected as “leaders and visionaries who are expanding and improving opportunities for artists and art-lovers and show outstanding leadership and vision in supporting, promoting and providing creativity in the Central Indiana region,” according to Noblesville Creates.

The nominees are:

Artist of the Year: Recognizes established artists who excel in their chosen medium, increasing the community’s reputation and strengthening the creative economy through their work and dedication.

Boxx The Artist

Caroline Pyle

Karen Fehr

Gino Johnson

Emerging Artist of the Year: Recognizes artists working for five years or less in their field or medium who have demonstrated professionalism, creativity, artistic excellence and leadership.

Ashley Marie Meyers

Laura McCormick

Michael Levine

Kenn Schiltz

Artist Leader of the Year: Recognizes people who harness their talent and love for the arts to impact the community and who — through their artistic work — create change and catalyze growth.

Josh Cecil

Riwo Leach

Mike White

Glenn Dobbs

Arts Advocate of the Year: Recognizes individuals who have dedicated their time to promoting the arts and highlighting how it creates a positive impact for all.

Josh Leach

Betsy Reason

Paige Sharp

Pat Grabill

Arts Patron of the Year: Recognizes individuals who have invested significant time, talent and treasure into the local arts economy to grow and strengthen the community.

Carol Adams

Cindy Leahy

Brenda Myers

Corporate Arts Partner of the Year: Recognizes companies that have significantly supported and/or made an investment in the local arts community.

Rivet

Mash Craft

Star Bank

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Noblesville Creates Anniversary Gala, visit noblesville-creates.square.site/product/2024-anniversary-gala-celebrate-noblesville-creates/9395?cs=true&cst=custom.