Jeter seeks reelection to state House

Below are the responses of District 88 State House Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers), who is running for reelection against Democrat Stephanie Jo Yocum. The election is Nov. 5.

Jeter is an attorney and small business owner who lives in the Geist area with his wife, Karen, and children Macy, Hayden and Kali.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

I have a proven track record of votes and accomplishments that are consistent with the views of the district.

What issues are you most focused on?

Protecting kids, empowering parents, ensuring individual liberties and fundamental rights, reducing regulatory burdens and cutting taxes.

How can the Indiana Legislature address concerns about public education?

Universal school choice — let parents pick the education that is best for their kids. They know them best.

How will you represent all your constituents, whether or not they voted for you?

My goal is to give individuals, parents, small business owners and workers the opportunity to chart their own path and accomplish their own objectives without government intervention or a “one size fits all” approach to issues. That means diverse people can pursue diverse values, goals and service within our community.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

I’m a husband, dad, neighbor and friend long before I’m an elected official.