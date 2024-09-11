Annexation approved for PUD in Westfield

The Westfield City Council approved the voluntary annexation for a new planned unit development Aug. 26.

The Winterburg PUD is approximately 206 acres on the south side of 193rd Street, west of Casey Road and north of 186th Street.

The proposed buildout includes a four-year schedule for development of single-family homes. The preliminary construction schedule includes 30 homes with a market value of $550,000 per unit in 2026; 60 with an estimated market value of $572,000 per unit in 2027; 60 homes with an estimated market value of $595,000 per unit in 2028; and 60 homes with an estimated market value of $619,000 per unit in 2029.

The PUD is being developed by Platinum Properties Management Company, LLC.

The annexation was approved unanimously.