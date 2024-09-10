Stone Temple Pilots in ‘Purple’ phase

Stone Temple Pilots lead singer Jeff Gutt wasn’t a member when the band started, but its first two albums made a great impression on him.

Stone Temple Pilots will perform “Purple,” the band’s second studio album, in its entirety during its Sept. 15 visit to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. The band +LIVE+ will open at 7 p.m.

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of the release of “Purple.” Stone Temple Pilots’ first album, “Core,” came out in September 1992.

“I fell in love with ‘Core’ when I was 16,” Gutt said. “That’s when I was putting down the guitar and singing. It had a big effect on me when it comes to that. When ‘Purple’ came out, it was different. It wasn’t like they tried to make ‘Core Part II.’ A lot of bands do that because of pressure from the (record) label to match the success they had. ‘Purple’ had different vibes on it, and I had so much respect for that.”

Gutt said “Pretty Penny” is performed as an “Unplugged” version, with Eric Kretz playing the bongos

Gutt was hired as the lead singer in November 2017. He previously was the lead singer for Dry Cell.

Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots’ original lead singer, was fired in 2013. Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, joined the band for two years as lead singer before leaving to concentrate on Linkin Park. Weiland died of an alcohol and drug overdose in December 2015. Bennington took his own life in July 2017.

Gutt said the group hasn’t worked on new songs as a group yet.

“‘Core’ had a large effect on me as I grew up as a singer along with the other bands,” Gutt said. “Scott was a special dude, what he brought to the table. I don’t try to be anything that I’m not. As long as it stays about music and I’m not trying to fill shoes and all that, then everything is fine. It’s a lot easier to do what I love, which is to write music and perform.”

Gutt said when an album is released, fans take ownership in their hearts of songs.

“That’s a huge thing I have respect for because I was a fan before I got in the band,” he said.

Gutt said after the tour, the group might look to create new songs.

“We always work on things individually, so that way when we get together, we have a plethora of things we can throw at each other,” Gutt said.

For tickets, visit livenation.com.