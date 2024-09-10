Night & Day diversions – September 10, 2024

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” runs through Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Virginia Swift

Jazz vocalist Veronica Swift will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Ring of Fire’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Ring of Fire” runs Sept. 13 to Sept. 29 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Stain & Breaking Benjamin

Stain & Breaking Benjamin, with special guest Daughtry, will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Sharp Dressed Simple Man

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, featuring ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.