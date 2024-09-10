Commissioners approve sheriff vehicle replacement

Hamilton County will replace a sheriff’s deputy SUV that was totaled in June.

The accident occurred June 24 on Ind. 19 at 266th Street. A deputy responding to an emergency with lights and sirens activated was attempting to pass a vehicle traveling in the same direction when the driver turned into the deputy’s path. The impact forced the county vehicle into a ditch.

The SUV was towed to Miller’s Auto Body Shop for an initial estimate. Because of the extensive damage, ClaimsPro also conducted an independent appraisal.

Hamilton County Safety & Risk Management Director Steven Rushforth told the county board of commissioners in August that the vehicle should be treated as a total loss. Rushforth said the repair estimate is $27,800, and by state statute, the SUV would require a salvaged title — an indication that the car has been in a serious accident.

Rushforth requested authorization to remove the SUV from inventory and have it replaced. The board unanimously approved that measure.

The department’s timeline for receiving the new vehicle has not been determined.