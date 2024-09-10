Athlete of the week: Versatile wide receiver provides boost to Westfield Shamrocks

Westfield High School wide receivers coach Matt Clark views versatility as senior Gabe Aramboles’ greatest strength.

“He has a unique blend of speed, strength and game awareness,” Clark said. “His speed allows him to outrun defenders and create separation, making him a constant threat downfield. His physical strength is equally impressive. He can power through tackles and is rarely brought down by the first defender. Additionally, Gabe excels in perimeter blocking, which plays a crucial role in the run game. What truly sets him apart is his deep understanding of the game. He reads defenses with precision, making smart route choices and finding openings that others might miss.

“Gabe consistently delivers big plays and contributes significantly to the team’s success.”

In the first two games, Aramboles had 15 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Aramboles, who played in only 10 games last season because of an injury, caught 41 passes for 583 yards and six TDs as a sophomore. He has 117 career receptions.

“It was just the ability to be flexible,” Aramboles said of his improvement. “I moved outside and inside throughout the years. But being able to be coachable and flexible with what I was doing for the team (was helpful). But now I am confident in my ability to read coverages and study them on film. There are a few things you can still learn from others when learning coverages, and my teammates and coaches are very helpful with teaching me that.”

Clark said Aramboles has elevated his game through remarkable growth in his leadership.

“On the field, his vocal presence and strategic direction have inspired his teammates, while his commitment to personal excellence and consistent effort have set a new standard for work ethic,” Clark said. “Off the field, he has become a mentor, taking younger players under his wing and fostering a culture of accountability and unity within the team.”

The Shamrocks opened the season with victories over Center Grove and Carmel. Aramboles said the primary team goal is to win the Class 6A state championship.,

“But my personal goal is to create memories with this team,” Aramboles said.

Aramboles has verbally committed to Ball State University.

“Something just felt right about Ball State,” Aramboles said. “I have a few teammates and friends that play football on the team and I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Ball State staff. Along with building a relationship with the coaching staff, they made me feel like it was home especially. I’m sure they’ll develop me to be a better man and player, so overall, it was just the right fit for me.”

Aramboles’ brother, Alex Aramboles, is a senior defensive end for the Shamrocks. He had four sacks Aug. 30 in the 17-13 victory over Carmel.

Favorite subject: History

Favorite athlete: Deebo Samuel

Favorite type of music: R&B

Favorite vacation spot: Dominican Republic