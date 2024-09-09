Small Town City returns to stage

The time seemed right for Ryan Ahlwardt and Mike Luginbill to reprise their Small Town City act.

The 1999 Hamilton Southeastern High School graduates are performing as Small Town City for the first time since 2021. The friends will open for Jerome Collins at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our original music with a new audience and supporting our friend Jerome Collins as he brings his Motown revue show to Indiana,” said Ahlwardt, a Fishers resident and former member of the a cappella group Straight No Chaser.

Luginbill, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., and Collins are still members of Straight No Chaser. Ahlwardt, Luginbill and Collins were all members of Straight No Chaser when they were students at Indiana University.

Luginbill will join Ahlwardt and Friends for an Indy Nights show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Feinstein’s in Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Ahlwardt said the The Tarkington set is slated for 30 minutes.

“We’ll perform several original songs along with our rendition of James Taylor’s song ‘Her Town Too,’ which has a lyric in it that inspired our songwriting duo’s name,” Ahlwardt said.

The song line is “Lord knows that this is just a small town city and everyone can see you fall.”

“In addition to the first album that we recorded together 20-plus years ago as seniors at IU ‘Round in Circles, we’ve released a five-song winter EP called

‘This Year’ and seven original singles,” Ahlwardt said. “We’re currently writing songs for a new full-length album.”

Ahlwardt toured and recorded with Collins and Luginbill in Straight No Chaser from 2008 to 2012, the first five years of the group’s record deal with Atlantic Records.

“Jerome’s farewell concert at IU with the other founding undergrad members of (Straight No Chaser) was Mike and my first concert with the group,” he said. “We auditioned for and made the group during our final semester at HSE and were introduced to campus at that concert on April 28, 1999, at Alumni Hall. Mike and I graduated from IU in 2003.”

The friends performed around the world onboard Celebrity Cruises for a year-and-a-half, then returned to Bloomington to form The Mitchell Street Band, which lasted another two years. Luginbill moved to Los Angeles to study at The Musicians Institute and Ahlwardt returned home to Indianapolis to perform and release more original music.

“In late 2007, a video of the original (Straight No Chaser) group performing ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ in college (in 1998) was posted to YouTube by one of the founding members, Randy Stine, and went viral, catching the attention of Craig Kallman, the chairman of Atlantic Records in NYC, who signed the group to a recording contract in early 2008,” Ahlwardt said. “Mike and I were invited to be part of that opportunity by the same guys who let us into the group at IU nearly a decade earlier.”

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org and feinsteinhc.com. For more, visit @smalltowncitymusic on Instagram and Facebook.