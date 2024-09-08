Noblesville Common Council adopts $40M Oasis at Hyde Park development plan

A $40 million project, Oasis at Hyde Park, was unanimously adopted by the Noblesville Common Council at its Aug. 27 meeting. The council previewed the development in April.

The project is part of Hyde Park, a 274-acre master plan development that encourages investment and fosters economic development within walking and biking distance of Hamilton Town Center, according to the City of Noblesville. The development includes businesses, retail, restaurants, residential and recreational uses.

Oasis at Hyde Park will be on approximately 15.5 acres south of Campus Parkway and east of the Marilyn Ridge subdivision. It will include a maximum of 71 owner-occupied townhome units.

The homes will be 2,000 to 2,500 square feet, and the development’s main access point will be 141st Street.

Developers Grand and Fischer Homes anticipate average sale prices starting at approximately $400,000. The Noblesville Plan Commission also approved the development 9-0.

A construction start date has not been announced. The developers are in the process of submitting final construction plans for review by the Technical Advisory Committee, according to the City of Noblesville Planning Dept.