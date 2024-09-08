Fishers Arts Council seeks submissions

Artists are invited to submit their work for two upcoming exhibits hosted by the Fishers Arts Council.

The October exhibit, “Scenes from Indiana and Beyond,” is open to artists from central Indiana — and beyond — and focuses on landscape art, according to the FAC website. The deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. Sept. 13.

All styles and techniques are welcome. Submissions must be two-dimensional, weigh no more than 50 pounds and not exceed 42 inches in any direction. The exhibit will open Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 1 at the gallery at the Fishers Municipal Center, 1 Municipal Drive.

A public reception for the exhibit is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 with live music by Elizabeth Lee.

Submissions for the council’s December exhibit, “Art of the Emerging Artist,” are due by 3 p.m. Nov. 15.

‘This exhibit is for artists of all mediums who are brand new to exhibiting their work or those who have never (previously) exhibited with Fishers Arts Council,’ the website states. “All work is welcome — bring your best to make a great impression.”

Two-dimensional pieces must weigh no more than 50 pounds and not exceed 42 inches in any direction. A limited number of 3D work will be accepted. The exhibit will open Dec. 4 and runs through Dec. 27 at the gallery at the Fishers Municipal Center, 1 Municipal Dr.

A public reception for the December exhibit is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 with live music by Crossing Bridges.

For more about how to submit artwork for consideration, visit fishersartscouncil.org and click on the “Artist Call Outs” link under the “For Artists” tab.