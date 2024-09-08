ATI performer well in tune with Johnny Cash musical

Appearing in his seventh production of “Ring of Fire,” Kevin M. Lewis joked that he is starting to get it.

Lewis is performing and directing in Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Ring of Fire” Sept. 13 to 29 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“I play the older but wiser Johnny Cash,” Lewis said. “I act somewhat like a narrator. The way our story unfolds, Johnny comes to the end of the line, and he’s come to a heavenly portal that for him looks just like a train station. And he goes through a lot of the memories of his life and I’m the one representing that older Johnny looking back at all the things that have happened.”

Lewis, who lives in New York City, said each production is a little different but he always plays Johnny at the end of the show.

Brandon Alstott, an Indianapolis resident, has played Cash in three ATI productions of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Although he portrayed a young Cash in that show, in this production, he plays Cash from a younger age through his 40s.

“He’s one of my favorite artists of all time, so any chance I get to portray him in some form of fashion on stage, I absolutely want to,” Alstott said.

Alstott said “Cry, Cry, Cry” is one of his favorite songs because it was Cash’s first big hit.

Sarah Hund plays all of the women in Cash’s life, including first wife Vivian and his second wife, singer June Carter, and a mother figure. Hund said she wears four different wigs and outfits.

Hund appeared in a production in Utah earlier this year.

“This is a lot different from the last production I did because in that previous production there were several women, so I just got to do a few of the things,” Hund said. “This time I get to do all of the roles. The great thing about this show is just the music. I’m happy I get to play some Johnny Cash songs, too.”

Hund, also a New York City resident, plays several instruments, including the fiddle, guitar, upright bass and ukulele.

Mike McClure, an Atlanta resident, plays the roles of several different people Cash encountered in life.

“This is a smaller production, so I get to wear a lot more hats,” he said. “I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Jordan Simmons, a Noblesville resident and 2002 Carmel High School graduate, plays Mark, among other roles.

“I’m primarily the string bass player,” Simmons said. “I play pretty much all of (Cash’s) friends, including some he’s up to no good with. I’m just kind of always there.”

Simmons has never been on stage, usually playing bass in the orchestra pit.

“I love Johnny Cash and I love singing Johnny Cash,” Simmons said. “When I found they needed a bass player who liked Johnny Cash, that gave me the courage to sing and be in front of a lot of people. I’m very excited because it’s a new experience that I haven’t previously had the opportunity to do, so hopefully (I’ll) have more to do.”

Nathan Perry, a north side Indianapolis resident, is the music director and keyboardist.

“I’m also elevated in the show with some lines as the train station master,” said Perry, who has been in several shows with ATI.

Usually in the orchestra pit or background, Perry said he has been on stage on occasion in a similar role.

The show features more than 30 of Cash’s songs.

For more, visit atistage.org.