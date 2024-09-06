Fishers police arrest man on auto theft charges

Fishers Police Department charged a 22-year-old Indianapolis man Sept. 5 for alleged auto theft, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a handgun.

According to a news release, FPD received a report from the Noblesville Police Department about several stolen vehicles in that community earlier in the week. A suspect vehicle was spotted in the Fishers area.

“Using Flock (camera) technology and proactive police work, our officers were able to locate the vehicle in Fishers near 126th Street and Reynolds Drive,” the news release stated. “Officers utilized a drone to check the vehicle’s security and found the sole occupant, (Montez) Beech, was asleep in the driver’s seat. Using a tactical approach to ensure officer safety, the suspect surrendered without incident.”

According to the news release, Beech is connected to more than five auto theft cases in Hamilton County and has an active warrant out of Marion County for auto theft and theft. He also has a prior felony and allegedly had a handgun in his possession.

From the Sept. 5 arrest, Beech faces five charges: Unlawful carrying of a handgun with a felony conviction, possession of stolen property, auto theft and two counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

At deadline for this report, Beech was in custody at Hamilton County Jail. Bail had not yet been set.