Westfield chooses firm for comprehensive plan update

Westfield’s Board of Public Works approved an agreement Aug. 28 with Rundell Ernstberger Associates of Indianapolis to lead the development of a new comprehensive plan, economic impact study and infrastructure plan for the city.

The approval follows an evaluation of proposals by city leaders and interviews with potential candidates.

“We are excited to work with REA and their team to update and refresh our comprehensive plan,” Mayor Scott Willis stated. “This update is crucial for guiding Westfield’s growth, addressing emerging challenges, and capturing new opportunities. We believe that REA’s extensive experience and innovative approach will help us achieve our long-term goals and improve the quality of life for all our residents.”

The comprehensive plan update will focus on several key areas, including land use and zoning to update codes and policies; transportation and infrastructure to enhance transportation networks to accommodate growth; economic development to identify strategies to stimulate economic growth; sustainability and environment to ensure long-term resilience; and community engagement to encourage participation from residents.

The process will involve public meetings, workshops and online activities through a 24-7 portal to gather input from residents, business owners and other stakeholders. A detailed schedule will be released as it becomes available.

City leaders anticipate the process will be completed by spring of 2026.