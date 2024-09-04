New tennis courts open at Westfield Washington Schools

Westfield Washington Schools has a new place for athletes to hit the court.

The WWS tennis complex was unveiled Aug. 20 with a ribbon-cutting event followed by a boys varsity tennis match against visiting North Central High School.

The tennis complex is the most modern tennis facility in Hamilton County, according to WWS officials. Created with post-tensioned concrete, the surface is prestressed during production to strengthen and prepare it for the wear-and-tear of constant use.

Courts will be utilized by district and community athletic programs and will be open to the public when not scheduled for use. The complex includes 15 tennis courts, lockers, restrooms and concessions.

WWS officials said they have fielded questions from the public on financing for the tennis complex and other projects in the district.

Destination Westfield is the district’s strategic plan for growth, and includes the tennis complex, a new transportation center, expansion of educational and playground space at Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center, athletic field and tennis court improvements, a community center with event space and the addition of two new schools — Westfield Middle School West, expected to be complete in 2027; and Midland Crossing Elementary, with project completion anticipated in 2026.

The new cross-categorical wing at Carey Ridge Elementary School, which opened at the start of the 2024-25 school year, was the first completed project under the Destination Westfield umbrella.

Indiana public schools operate with fund accounting. That means funds are set up for specific needs, and those monies don’t cross over accounts — the education fund is only allocated to education needs; the transportation fund is only allocated to transportation needs; and so on.

Funding for construction projects comes from the debt service fund.

“The funds that we have in our debt service funds can only be utilized to pay for the debt or the mortgage of that building,” said WWS Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Brian Tomamichel. “Where it can get a little tricky sometimes is, we built a new building so we have to staff it, and that can put a little pressure on the education fund because we’re going to have to hire some more staff. So, it is a holistic picture that you have to think of when you work through that. But building a brand-new building does not take away dollars from the money available for teachers (or) other staff raises.”

Tomichael said the district’s expansion plans are crafted to make sure all students receive the same educational opportunities.

“We’re really trying to expand as equitably as we can across the district,” he said. “We know some of our current buildings are a little older than clearly what will be a brand-new building — they will not be apples to apples identical buildings. But we are trying to make sure we can offer the same equitable classes on every side of the district as we continue to grow.”

Learn more about WWS expansion plans at wws.k12.in.us/about-us/destination-westfield-24.