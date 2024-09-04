Letter: Sediment pollution concerns

Editor,

On May 17, I was walking through Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and noticed a substantial amount of sediment pollution in a small stream leading to Cheeney Creek. Being an amateur naturalist, I followed the stream where it meets a farm field. It was obvious that the pollution was coming from the field, where days before there was active construction associated with the Andretti Autosports HQ.

I notified the Fishers Parks Department of the sediment pollution, which, according to the department, was caused by a silt fence collapse. Marissa Deckert stated in an email, “months ago, a silt fence did collapse and was repaired immediately. We have had DNR out since and our city team has been monitoring. There has not been any cause for concern.”

There is no record of a permit to impact wetlands or streams for the new HQ on file with state or federal environmental agencies (even though a stream was impacted by the development). A brief wetland analysis was submitted to the city, but the developers ultimately decided they did not need to submit that analysis for a follow up from environmental agencies.

A representative from the Army Corps of Engineers stated in an email that “the developer chooses to accept a level of risk by not completing [a wetland delineation]and having it verified by the agencies.” Another representative from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management stated, “there were definitely wetland signatures in that field before the development.”

Unfortunately, the developers decided to not seek a permit and Ritchey Woods seems to be paying the price. I urge Hoosiers to start paying careful attention to developments that put our natural resources at risk and ask your city and environmental agencies questions, because you never know what you may uncover.

Susie McGovern, Fishers