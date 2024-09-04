Fishers mayor joins IU Indy faculty

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is joining the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IU Indianapolis as an associate faculty member for the fall 2024 semester, teaching a course designed to help future leaders understand what it means to be a public servant.

According to an announcement from the O’Neill School, Fadness received his Master of Public Administration from O’Neill in 2007. He is the first sitting mayor to serve on the school’s faculty in Indianapolis.

“We are thrilled and honored to add Mayor Fadness to our elite faculty roster at the O’Neill School,” Associate Dean of Student Services and Enrollment Management Suzann Lupton stated. “Mayor Fadness will provide critical real-world insight and experience to O’Neill students, helping to guide up-and-coming leaders on the importance of public service and how they can go on to make a difference in their communities.”

The course, “The Call of Public Service,” focuses on the history, philosophy, values and outcomes for careers in public service.

“I am excited and honored to engage with the next generation of public servants,” Fadness stated. “The problems and opportunities facing our world today are as complex as they have ever been, and we need to equip the next generation with the tools to tackle them. I am grateful to do my small part.”

Fadness served as Fishers’ town manager from 2011 until 2015, when the town became a city. Fadness then was elected as mayor. He previously taught other courses with O’Neill, most recently in 2013.

“The Call of Public Service” course is part of O’Neill Indianapolis’ new Community and Organizational Leadership Studies program, which offers a bachelor’s degree, minor and certificate option.

For more, visit oneill.indianapolis.iu.edu.