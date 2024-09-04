Fishers company launches AI solutions

By Samantha Kupiainen

For 25-plus years, Josh Ross has been an entrepreneur by building, growing and scaling companies. His most recent company, KLaunch, is based in Fishers and is a subsidiary of Kerauno holdings.

KLaunch, a conversational artificial intelligence firm, is rooted in innovation, bridging gaps, forging genuine bonds and “driving a future where technology enhances every human interaction,” according to Ross.

“Our mission statement is, we help people by creating a culture that fosters personal, professional and spiritual growth that leads to life changing relationships,” said Ross, the company’s owner and CEO. “We want to use AI for good and we want to be able to connect people to the central services and to the benefits. That’s the purpose of our technology.”

KLaunch’s mission is to advance human interaction. It does so by creating solutions that, according to Ross, connect people “to their communities and interests using AI, envisioning a future where tech mirrors human touch.”

“What we’ve done with this platform is, we incubated this out of another telecommunications company that I owned and sold to private equity in October 2020,” Ross said. “We’ve taken our technology platform that we started building in 2014, and that platform is now our conversation AI platform that we have available to clients.”

According to IBM, 34 percent of companies use AI and 42 percent are exploring AI.

Ross said he founded KLaunch largely because of his customers.

“We had built our own unified communication software solution, and our customers were giving us feedback about the future and where they wanted to see things go,” Ross said. “It’s really customer centered, customer centric, coming from the customer themselves as to how they want to connect with people and engage.”

As a platform, KLaunch allows users to build autonomous bots for communication. It developed software for businesses to reach customers via text messages. KLaunch also is leveraging its technology in the philanthropic space by allowing nonprofits to reach more and more people.

“As we’ve worked with organizations across the country and with the technologies, what we found is there’s a big need for health determinants and AI solutions for social impact,” Ross said. “We’ve been a big influence for pushing social impact through the AI technologies that we have, helping organizations like food banks across the United States connect more consistently with their customers.”

Ross said he is passionate about entrepreneurship and helping nonprofits is because of his own previous struggles raising a young family when they relied on food programs for assistance.

“As I built and established organizations and grew and scaled and sold companies, it became really important for me to be able to give back to our society in the same way that I was helped,” Ross said.

For more, visit klaunch.io/.