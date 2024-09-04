Drum circle program coming to Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library in Zionsville will host an innovative program aimed at enhancing the well-being and creativity of seniors, thanks to a partnership between the library and 22StarvingArtist — a Michigan-based cultural arts studio dedicated to enriching lives through the arts.

The “Rhythm of Life” program from 22StarvingArtist provides interactive drumming and drum circles that promote artistic development, social connection and personal well-being.

The six-week program is designed to foster a sense of community and self-expression among participants 60 and older.

Participants develop basic drumming techniques and rhythms; explore various drumming styles and traditions from around the world; collaborate in a group setting to create music collectively; build social connections and a sense of community through shared artistic experiences; and celebrate their accomplishments and creativity in a culminating drum circle event.

The shared musical journey allows participants to develop artistic skills and forge meaningful connections with their peers, promoting social engagement and well-being.

The program is made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission.

“We are thrilled to bring the ‘Rhythm of Life’ program to the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library,” stated Elijah Stephen, founder of 22StarvingArtist. “This program is a wonderful opportunity for older adults to explore their creativity, connect with others, and experience the joy of making music together.”

The program is scheduled Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. All sessions begin at 2 p.m.

Register at bit.ly/3SBFabe.