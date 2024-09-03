Strut 2 Save Lives returns for 8th year

Hundreds of dog owners will participate in a 1-mile walk Sept. 8 to support families of Hoosier organ donors. The eighth annual Strut 2 Save Lives begins at 10 a.m. at Dr. James A. Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane. in Noblesville.

Noblesville residents Diana and Tim Clauson created Strut 2 Save Lives in 2017 to honor their late-son Bryan Clauson, an IndyCar and United States Auto Club driver who died in 2016 from injuries suffered in a crash during a race in Kansas. He also was a registered organ and tissue donor.

“We started this dog walk in honor of Bryan because he had a really big love for dogs,” Diana said. “He had two dogs that traveled with him and his girlfriend throughout the United States while he was racing.”

Bryan Clauson’s organs saved five people and helped heal countless others, according to his family. All proceeds from Strut 2 Save Lives benefit the Indiana Donor Network Foundation Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund.

“Our family started the fund through Indiana Donor Network to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation,” Diana said. “We wanted the funds to go specifically toward donor families like ourselves, because a lot of times when these tragic things happen, you’re not prepared for anything thrown at you. So, if they need meals, gas or a hotel stay, that’s what the Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund is there for.”

Since its creation, the event has raised nearly $165,000 to support the financial needs of the families of Indiana organ donors.

Strut 2 Save Lives will feature several local vendors, including Filipow Music, Hot Diggity Dogz, Nothing Bundt Cakes, First Friend K9 Training, Bier Brewery, GRRACE Rescue, Blackjack Animal Rescue, Fall Creek Lavender Farms, Summer’s Concoctions and Kora’s Kitchen.

“This is my favorite event, merely because dogs make you happy,” Diana Clauson said. “It’s just a fun event and fun to see family and friends come out with their dogs and watch everybody have a good time. And honestly, throughout the duration of the event, it makes me remember Brian’s life with his dog. I most look forward to seeing everybody and the dogs as well.”

Registration will be available on the day of the event. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. The registration fee is $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 2-12. Last year, 215 people participated and raised more than $30,000.

To register, visit classy.org/event/strut-2-save-lives/e597164.