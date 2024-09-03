Obituary: Willard Calvin “Bill” Hensley

Willard Calvin “Bill” Hensley of Carmel, IN, was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Born to Wilber and Agnes Hensley on August 28, 1941, in El Campo, Texas. Hard work was instilled in Bill from a young age, whether he was working on the ranch or working at his father’s service station, he could always be counted on to help his family. Growing up in Texas, Bill discovered lifelong passions for hunting, fishing, and sports.

Upon graduating from Ganado High School in Texas, Bill joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Salina, Kansas. In Salina Bill would meet his wife April whom he would go on to be married to for 62 years. Bill and April were married on the 16th of December 1961, and had two daughters, Anne and Angi.

Bill was an entrepreneur. After leaving the Air Force, he began and excelled in a career in sales. He won many awards for his sales ability and leadership. In 1980, he left his job to start his own company. He and his wife April ran the business until retiring in 2020.

Bill was a member of Radiant Christian Life Church. Some of his interests included a joy of reading, riding his Harley, watching movies, woodworking, and photography. He was a huge sports fan, who would always be watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. Most of all, he loved spending time with family.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:30pm- 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10 at Radiant Christian Life (16162 Carey Rd. Westfield, IN 46074), where a Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm.

Bill is survived by his wife, April; daughters, Anne (husband, the Honorable Brian) Poindexter and Angi (husband, Richard) Micheels; grandchildren, Dr. Sydney Poindexter, Calvin (wife, Karolina) Micheels, Sam Micheels, and Jackson Micheels.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the Alzheimer’s Association or Radiant Christian Life.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.