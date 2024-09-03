Athlete of the week: Fishers High School wide receiver a star for all seasons

Fishers High School senior wide receiver JonAnthony Hall’s first love was basketball.

“I feel like I picked that up first, but football came along pretty fast and took over,” Hall said.

Hall, however, enjoys the best of both worlds.

The three-sport standout was a key starter on the Tigers’ Class 4A boys basketball state championship team in March. Then he helped FHS capture the IHSAA boys state track and field championship in June. Hall finished second in the long jump and was on the third-place 4×100 relay.

“That thrill was unreal,” Hall said. “The buzz around the school and support was amazing and you just had to be there to experience the whole thing. It was so unique.”

Even though he has verbally committed to Stanford University to play football, Hall plans to play both sports this season because he doesn’t want to miss a thing.

“I think in long jump I have a really good chance of being a state champion, and our basketball team is looking really solid again this year, so there’s definitely potential to go back-to-back,” he said.

Hall said his personal football goal is to break his previous record of 1,055 receiving yards and 69 receptions. He said he wants to catch 10 or more touchdown passes this season. He’s off to a strong start with nine catches for 151 yards and a career-high four touchdown catches Aug. 23 in a season-opening 49-35 victory over North Central.

“A big team goal of ours is to win a sectional championship,” he said.

FHS football coach Curt Funk is confident in Hall’s ability

“JonAnthony Hall is not only a great player, but also a tremendous person,” Funk said. “He is a leader in our school, a strong student in the classroom and an elite three-sport athlete. JonAnthony Hall is the total package when it comes to student-athlete.”

Hall has a grade point average of 3.85. He hasn’t decided on a major yet at Stanford.

“I’m not the type to want to switch majors in college, so I want to make sure I know what I want to do as a career,” he said.

Hall said the deciding factor in choosing Stanford over Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame, among others, was the people in the program.

“They made a great impression on me and my family and it felt like home even being many miles away from it,” Hall said.

Stanford is joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, which means the California school will have some games closer to home.

“I’ve had multiple friends and family telling me that they are willing to make a drive to Notre Dame and Louisville to catch a game and see me, which I think is so awesome and supportive,” he said.

Meet JonAnthony Hall

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite movie: “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse”

Favorite subject: Strategic marketing

Favorite music genre: Rhythm and blues