A salute to service: Noblesville veterans to participate in Indy Honor Flight

U.S. military veterans James Martin and Mark Plecker have been honored with the chance of a lifetime. The Noblesville residents were selected to participate in the Indy Honor Flight Sept. 14, an all-expenses paid opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., that honor U.S. service members.

Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit that honors veterans for their service. Indianapolis Chairman Dale True said the Indy Honor Flight hub was started in 2012, and the September flight will be its 43rd.

“We have about 850 veterans on our waitlist, and we take 86 at a time,” True said. “We will leave early Saturday morning to fly to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials, see the changing of the guard at Arlington Cemetery, fly back the same evening and then have a welcome-home ceremony at Plainfield High School that is open to the public.”

Plecker, 80, joined the Air Force in May 1964 and was an air traffic controller during the Vietnam War.

“I was in Vietnam and Thailand in 1966 and 1967,” Plecker said. “I got my discharge in May of 1968.”

A Noblesville High School graduate, Plecker said nothing he did prior to serving in the Air Force prepared him for air traffic control in Vietnam and Thailand.

“I went to a junior college in Illinois, and it was called Danville Junior College,” Plecker said. “I grew up around construction. My father was in the construction business, so I worked on houses early on.”

After his discharge, Plecker worked in plumbing, eventually owning his own business.

“I went to work for my wife’s family business, which was Scott Plumbing and Heating,” Plecker said. “I went into the plumbing business and had my own company for several years. I’m 80 years old and still working part time in the plumbing business.”

Plecker was thrilled to learn he was selected for an Indy Honor Flight that fits his schedule.

“This year has been the first time that the dates have worked out for me,” Plecker said. “I had my knee replaced in May of this year, so the September flight looked like it would be good.”

Plecker looks forward to visiting Washington, D.C., for the first time.

“I am excited to go to Washington, D.C., and see all of the sites. I am really excited about going to see the Vietnam Memorial and experiencing Arlington Cemetery,” Plecker said. “I probably would have gone one day, but I’m not getting any younger, so I thought this would be a great chance.”

He also looks forward to taking the trip with his daughter, Kris Noe, who lives in Missouri.

“I thought it’d be a great chance for (her),” Plecker said. “I have a son, and we do a lot of fishing and things together, so this was something my daughter could do with me. She’s probably more excited than I am. She’s had to have a little class on her responsibilities as far as what the caregiver has to do for the veteran. But there are a lot of people I’m sure that will be in worse shape than I am. I’m grateful I will still be able to walk and not have any problems there.”

Martin, 82, is a Vietnam veteran who was drafted into the Army in 1965. He had several roles in the service during the Vietnam War.

“I was drafted into the Army on St. Patrick’s Day of 1965,” Martin said. “I became the mailman, the fireman, the battery clerk (and) the supply officer clerk.”

In Vietnam, Martin was part of fire direction control in the field artillery, part of the 1st Cavalry, in 1966 before he was discharged in January 1967.

“I called the firing batteries every morning, found out if they needed ammunition, called a sergeant and had him go get the ammunition so it could be delivered by helicopter,” Martin said.

Martin was assigned to the 2nd Howitzer Battalion, 17th Artillery, in Vietnam.

“We had 105mm howitzers and were attached to the 1st Cavalry Division,” Martin said. “Our primary purpose was to provide artillery support for the South Vietnamese Army. Our call sign was ‘Shining Star,’ and whenever the South Vietnamese got in trouble, they called for Shining Star.”

Before serving in the Army, Martin attended the University of Wisconsin, where he studied finance. After his discharge, he worked for Northwestern National Bank, which is now Wells Fargo. He spent the last 20 years before his retirement doing computer work.

Martin has lived in Noblesville since 1998 and has been actively involved in Memorial Day and Veterans Day services on the square and the Noblesville American Legion Post 45. Although he has seen several of the memorials in Washington, D.C., before, he said he looks forward to meeting other veterans on the flight.

“I am looking forward to seeing the Vietnam Memorial, but the memorial I like the best in D.C., is the Korean War Memorial. It’s absolutely stupendous,” Martin said. “I will be going to Panel 15 to say goodbye again to my friend who was killed in Vietnam. Then, I am interested in discovering who all these other people are. Most of us veterans hang to ourselves, to be honest. I appreciate all the veterans and all the stuff they do and don’t do.”

The Sept. 14 flight’s welcome-home ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. at Plainfield High School, 1 Red Pride Dr.

For more, visit indyhonorflight.org/home.

INDY HONOR FLIGHT

Any veteran who served in World War II from Dec. 7, 1941, through Dec. 31, 1946; the Korean War from June 25, 1950, through July 27, 1953; or the Vietnam War from Feb. 28, 1961, through May 7, 1975, is eligible to be selected for an Indy Honor Flight

The flight is a one-day trip that honors wartime service men and women with a no-cost trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in the veterans’ honor.

According to the nonprofit, Indy Honor Flight provides:

All food and drink

A polo shirt

A hat indicating the veterans’ service era

The flight

Indy Honor Flight Chairman Dale True said the nonprofit has received positive feedback about what the flight means to veterans.

“To be able not only to get to see and realize the memorials were built in their honor, but also to have people and children come up and thank them for their service is very meaningful for them,” True said. “We are honored to do it.”

Indy Honor Flight is 100 percent volunteer and donation supported. To donate, visit indyhonorflight.org/donate.