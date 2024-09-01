Opinion: Listening leads to less stress

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

A friend of mine called recently, ready to give up on his morning coffee klatch over his minority views of current presidential politics. He is incensed that his negative opinion of a certain candidate is dismissed by the group. He can’t understand why everyone doesn’t feel the same way he does about something so obvious. In this politically charged era, relationships often bear the brunt of ideological differences. As we navigate through a polarized presidential election year, many find themselves in uncomfortable conversations that threaten to sever ties with family, friends and colleagues.

I shared with him how civility reminds us that everyone has a right to their opinions. Leadership consultant John Maxwell offers valuable insight: The key to preserving relationships lies in the art of listening. By truly hearing others, and acknowledging their views, we gain understanding, learn from diverse perspectives and identify others’ needs.

Listening is not just about hearing words; it’s about connecting with people where they are. It allows us to bridge gaps, foster empathy and maintain respect even in disagreement. As Maxwell notes, it’s the best way to gain buy-in and preserve civility.

In these turbulent times, honing our listening skills might lead to a less stressful cup of coffee. By becoming better listeners, we can hope to weather this political season with grace, maintaining civility and preserving our cherished relationships.