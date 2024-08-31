Carmel in brief — September 3, 2024

Submit questions for school board debate – Current Publishing will present a debate between the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green in Carmel. Current readers may submit questions or issues to be considered for the debate by emailing [email protected].

Medicare-Medicaid discussion – Applegate & Dillman Elder Law is sponsoring a Medicare and Medicaid discussion with two specialists at 6 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. Seats may be reserved at applegate-dillman.com/events/medicare-medicaid.

CHS names new baseball coach — Hunter Owen has been named as the new Carmel High School baseball coach. He was an assistant last season under Ty Neal, who resigned to take a position on the University of Michigan’s coaching staff. Owen played for Indiana State University and in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, playing three major league games for Pirates in 2021.

City seeking investment advisor representative – The City of Carmel is issuing a request for proposal for an investment advisor representative to support its 403(b) deferred compensation plan for employees, former employees and retirees. The effort is part of the city’s comprehensive review of all financial contracts in support of the mayor’s commitment to ensure the financial well-being of the city and its workforce. Mayor Sue Finkam said the RFP process is designed to identify the most qualified and innovative partner to guide employee investment decisions, with an emphasis on fiscal responsibility, enhanced services to employees and technological advancements. The RFP is available on the city’s website through 2 p.m. Sept. 5.

Summer Sip & Shop – Carmel City Center will present the Summer Sip & Shop event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 on the southwest corner of Range Line Road and City Center Drive. Visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the event festivities including a DJ on the plaza, sales at participating shops, complimentary white wine and peach sangria cocktails at five participating shops, free airbrush tattoos for children, donation slow flow outdoor yoga, cold plunges and Pilates classes on the plaza. Learn more at CarmelCityCenter.com.

Emerging Leaders Project – Lindsay Gramlich of Carmel has been selected to be part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s Emerging Leaders Project’s 2024-25 class. The program offers free training to up-and-coming Democratic leaders who have an interest in running for office or working on campaigns. Learn more at emergingleadersproject.org.

Heirbrandt reappointed – Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt was recently reappointed as a member of the National Association of Counties Transportation Steering Committee. He previously served a four-year term and was selected to serve another. The Transportation Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government. Heirbrandt is one of only two members of the committee hailing from Indiana.

Class of ‘14 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 2014 will hold a reunion for graduates, staff, teachers and coaches who would like to attend. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Carmel Civic Square, 3 Civic Square, in Carmel. RSVP at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDpVdoI57WL3lKLxJUrODH6ax0MGUBmhWRohScm8gnhvE6ww/viewform

Model train car donations sought — The Carmel Clay Historical Society is seeking donations of O gauge train cars for a permanent display in the Carmel Clay History Museum. Those interested in donating or learning more may contact CCHS at 317-846-7117 or [email protected].

Reduce food waste – The Carmel Green Initiative will present information on food waste at 6 p.m. Sept. 19, 6 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. Attendees can learn simple ways to reduce food waste, including composting at home and compost collection services. Visit carmelgreen.org to learn more.

School assistance for children of veterans – Operation Back to School — also known as the Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program — provides financial assistance to Hoosier veteran families experiencing financial difficulties. Offered by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the program offers $500 of assistance per qualified dependent for back-to-school supplies and other school-related expenses. Applications are accepted through Aug. 30. Learn more at in.gov/dva.

Flag disposal – American flags that are tattered and worn should be disposed of following federal guidelines, which include burning and proper handling of the ashes. Collection bins for flags in need of retirement can be found throughout Hamilton County, including VFW Stanley E. Banks, Sr. Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St. in Carmel; American Legion Post 173, 852 W Main St. in Carmel; VFW Ralph Lehr Post 6246, 654 S 9th St. in Noblesville; and American Legion Post 102, 9091 E 126th St. in Fishers.

Breakfast for veterans – Hamilton County Veterans Corp will host a free breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Barrington of Carmel, 1335 S. Guilford Rd. in Carmel, for American Legion and VFW post commanders and their Post Adjutant or other officers or members who want to help military veterans in Hamilton County. Breakfast is courtesy of Hamilton County Veterans Corp and Stronger Veterans Stronger Communities Coalition. Attendees will learn about the Governor’s Challenge on veteran suicide prevention and how veteran organizations play a role in assisting veterans in crisis. Learn more at hamiltoncountyveterans.com.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Telamon receives award – Telamon Corporation has received Culture of Good’s Community Impact Award in recognition of its contributions to its communities and corporate social responsibility. Presented by Culture of Good, an organization dedicated to inspiring businesses to make a positive difference in the world, this award celebrates companies that exemplify excellence in corporate citizenship and embody the values of compassion, generosity and purpose-driven leadership. Learn more at cultureofgood.com.

Fast-growing local company – Carmel-based Flint Analytics, a digital marketing firm for multi-location companies, has been ranked 3,011 in the Inc. 5000 – a listing of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the country. Flint ranked 33rd in Indiana. The company aims to help businesses develop effective, targeted marketing campaigns by using data that is specific to the region. Learn more at FlintAnalytics.com.

InvestED launches – Invest Hamilton County has launched a new initiative, InvestEd, focused on work-based-learning experiences for K-12 students throughout Hamilton County. Invest Hamilton County’s role primarily focuses on the employer connections necessary to facilitate the more than 1,000 high school WBL experiences projected for this fall between the six local school districts. Other local partners include the OneZone, Westfield and Noblesville Chambers of Commerce. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/initiatives/invested.

Coolest things made in Indiana – Businesses and budding entrepreneurs have an opportunity to show off their wares at the Indiana Chamber’s fourth annual Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana competition. Companies entered in the tournament face off in a single-elimination bracket format. Products entered must be made in the Hoosier state. Businesses are limited to one submitted product. Online fan voting determines the winner of each matchup. The tournament tips off in late October and concludes in November. Entry is free. Applications are accepted through Oct. 18 at indianachamber.com/coolest.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Heart center named top hospital – Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center has been ranked the top hospital in Indiana and second in the nation for cardiac care by Money Magazine in its 2024 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care. The ranking compared all short-term, acute care hospitals in the nation that offer deep expertise with highly experienced cardiologists and heart specialists and have earned a four- or five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Run for Wellness – The Trinity Free Clinic Run for Wellness 5K is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd. in Carmel. Cost is $35 per person. To register or donate visit trinityfreeclinic.org.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].