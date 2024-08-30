Westfield updates social media policies

Westfield’s Board of Public Works and Safety approved two social media policy changes in July for city employees and users.

Director of Communications Kayla Arnold said the changes outline how the city will conduct social media communications and set parameters for use by the public.

“Users should know that all social media posts that we make as well as comments and replies to those posts may be subject to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act,” Arnold said. “Due to First Amendment rights, we don’t delete (or) hide comments unless they advocate violence, illegal activity, hate speech, are obscene or sexually explicit.”

Per the policy document, users have the right to appeal the decision to hide or delete comments by sending an email or letter to the City of Westfield chief of legal within five business days of the action. Users who violate the city’s terms and conditions on three or more occasions within a 12-month rolling period may be blocked or banned from posting and may appeal that decision.

The policy notes that the city’s social media accounts are not monitored 24/7 and should not be utilized to seek emergency services. Anyone in need of emergency help should call 911. The city also does not guarantee a response to comments or messages.

The board also approved an updated social media policy and artificial intelligence policy for employees. The new policy prohibits employees from using social media while at work unless with permission of a supervisor; prohibits use of city-provided email addresses to register on social networks; and directs employees not to post anything online that “is disruptive to the city’s efficient administration of its duties.”

The AI policy outlines the principles and guidelines governing the development, deployment and use of AI technologies as related to the City of Westfield.

Read the social media policy for users at westfield.in.gov/egov/documents/1721410749_19853.pdf.