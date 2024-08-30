Carmel High School grad’s debut book a finalist 

Jenna Voris, a 2014 Carmel High School graduate, is among five finalists in the young adult category for the 2024 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

Now living in Alexandria, Va., her debut book, “Made of Stars,” published in March 2023 by Viking Books for Young Readers, was recognized among the finest books published by Hoosiers in 2022 and 2023.

“The fact that it comes from the state that I grew up in is really exciting and really special,” Voris said. “It feels sometimes like publishing has such a short attention span, so it’s a nice reminder that it’s still finding its readers and still out there.”

“Made of Stars,” intended for readers ages 12-17, shares a Bonnie and Clyde inspired love story of crime and passion, according to Voris.

“I was a big theater kid, so I was a really big fan of Jeremy Jordan, who was in the Bonnie and Clyde Broadway musical. I always had the songs in the back of my mind. I knew the general concept in the plot. It has romance and danger and interesting politics, and this real historical element as a jumping off point, so it didn’t feel as intimidating to craft an entirely new world,” Voris said.

Currently working on her fourth novel, Voris says her themes aren’t directly influenced by growing up in Indiana.

“The fact that I thought that I could write books or be a writer was definitely influenced by the fact that I had really great access to public libraries growing up, and I had teachers that were really specific about fostering a love of reading,” Voris said.

Her next book, “Say a Little Prayer,” is set for release in 2025.

For more information about Jenna and her books follow her on Instagram at @JennaVoris or visit, jennamvoris.com.