9/11 remembrance event planned

A 9/11 remembrance event is planned for 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Flanner Buchanan Oakland Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd.

According to a news release from Flanner Buchanan, the event will commemorate the impact of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on America and honor those who died. It will feature remarks from Fishers Fire Department Chief Steven Orusa, who has more than 40 years of public safety experience, and Shelley Triol, a former TV news manager who oversaw coverage of major events like the 9/11 attacks.

“This gathering at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens aims to bring the community together to reflect on the past and show gratitude to first responders,” the news release stated. “The public event will take place in the atrium at the 9/11 Memorial, which includes nearly 3,000 dog tags representing the victims and custom blue Indiana-shaped medallions honoring Hoosier victims.”

Attendees can win a “9/11 Never Forget” address flag made from retired fire hose, crafted by Brotherhood Designs, LLC, a Fishers company run by two local firefighters. A “grab and go” lunch will be available for first responders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who would like lunch are asked to register here.

“We’ve created this memorial to ensure the heroism and sacrifices of 9/11 are never forgotten.

It’s our honor to provide a space where the community can reflect and remember,” stated Bruce Buchanan, CEO and owner of Flanner Buchanan.

Ben Upton, vice president of sales and a Marine veteran, added, “As a veteran, this

remembrance ceremony is a moment for the community to come together to honor the victims,

reflect on the impact of that day and express gratitude to our first responders.”

For more about the 9/11 Dedication Exhibit, visit flannerbuchanan.com/events/9/11-dedication-exhibit.