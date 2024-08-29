Lawrence/Geist community events – September 2024

IU Health to open McCordsville clinic

IU Health is opening a new location in McCordsville, an outpatient physician office development that will offer primary care, OB/GYN and cardiovascular services. The opening is set for 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at 5986 Main St., McCordsville. The new location is part of IU Health’s $300 million project that includes a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony campus and services and the addition of offsite, outpatient access to primary care and specialists. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the new the facility will be available.

Water main flushing

The City of Lawrence Utilities will be flushing water mains during normal business hours from Sept. 23 through Oct. 18. As a result of this activity, some customers may experience a temporary discoloration of their water and/or a low water pressure condition. Color can range from a light yellow to an orange-red. If this occurs, the customer should run a medium stream of cold water until the water clears. Do not run hot water or wash clothes until the water clears up. The city does not reimburse customers for water used to flush their service lines due to iron discoloration. For more, contact City of Lawrence Utilities at (317) 542-0511.

Chamber networking

Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce has regular networking events scheduled during the month of September. They include Water Cooler Wednesdays, set for 7:45 a.m. Sept. 11 at Heartland Film, 8950 Otis Ave. and Chew on This, starting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at The Garrison. The Sept. 17 speaker will be Dan Bortner, director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. To register for these events, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

State of the Schools

The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce presents the annual State of the Schools presentation by Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township administration. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept 19 at the MSDLT administrative building, 6501 Sunnyside Rd. Enter through door 3. Registration is required. For more, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

Figure drawing open studio

An open studio figure-drawing session for ages 18 and older is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Arts for Lawrence Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave. This is a life drawing open studio with a live model. No instructor is provided. The $15 fee pays for the model’s time. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.

Día Latino de Lawrence

The City of Lawrence is planning a celebration of Latino culture from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. The event will feature food, dance, art and crafts. Vendors can find a registration link at cityoflawrence.org.

September government meetings

The following Lawrence government meetings are scheduled during the month of September. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings take place at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.