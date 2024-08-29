Carmel’s Sugar Creek Winery to close this month

For owner David Phillips, the time seems right to close Sugar Creek Winery.

“The increased rental rate, coupled with rising operational costs and the many competing activities offered in Carmel, all make long-term sustainability out of reach,” Phillips said. “The business was increasing but not at the same rate as operating expenses. I have a great staff that gets five-star reviews, but they are all part-time employees. So, the day-to-day operations were pretty much my responsibility, which is fine, but taking care of the back-office stuff, payroll, inventory, bookkeeping, etc., would take time away from the sales and marketing necessary to grow the business faster. So, all things considered, the decision was fairly simple.”

Sugar Creek Winery’s lease expires Sept. 30 at 1111 W. Main St. Suite 165. The Carmel winery opened in September 2018.

“I will stay open as long as I have wine to sell,” Phillips said. ”I’ll also be selling furnishings, wall art, wine-themed merchandise and equipment, all at discounted prices.”

It is planning a final event, the Bye Bye Bash, set for 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Touch of Grass will perform.

“LuDog’s Grilled Dogs will be back on the patio ready to serve up their gourmet masterpieces,” Phillips said. “We also want folks to be watching for great deals on overstocked wines on social media.”

There will be live music on the weekend with SINGO, music bingo, on Tuesday nights and trivia on Thursday nights.

Phillips’ oldest daughter, Marie, married Zach Cain, whose family farms several thousand acres in Montgomery County.

“Zach and I founded the business in 2010 and planted the vineyard, which is on Cain farmland in 2012 with the first harvest in 2015,” Phillips said.

The vineyard is approximately 40 miles northwest of Carmel, Phillips said.

“We considered establishing the tasting room there, but it was too far off I-65 to get an attraction sign and there is much more vehicular and foot traffic in Carmel,” Phillips said. “I work in the vineyard during the growing season, but the tasting room is a year-round business, plus I reside in Carmel, so it was just better to open in Carmel. All our resources and focus were on this location, so a second one really wasn’t an option.”

For more, visit sugarcreekwinery.com or @sugarcreekwines on Instagram.