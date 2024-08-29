Car hits Fishers home, causes fire

There were no reported injuries from an Aug. 28 house fire in Fishers’ Sandstone Lakes neighborhood that was caused by a vehicle crashing into the home.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, multiple units responded and crews quickly extinguished the fire and took additional measures to ensure the scene was safe.

“Fortunately, the residents and the driver safely evacuated. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” a FFD announcement stated. “We commend our team for their swift response and effective actions in controlling the fire. We also appreciate the coordination of Fishers Police Department and CenterPoint Energy in ensuring everyone’s safety.”

A relative of the affected family wrote in a social media post that firefighters responded less than four minutes after the emergency call. They stated that the residents and their pets were unharmed.

Sandstone Lakes is near 116th Street and Brooks School Road in the Geist area, close to FFD Station 92.