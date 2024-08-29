Car enthusiasts gear up for Artomobilia.

Artomobilia founder John Leonard tries some new elements each year.

“Some we keep and some we say, ‘Let’s not do that again,’” said Leonard, who also is executive director of the annual Carmel car show.

Artomobilia, which started in 2008, is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Carmel Arts & Design District with the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the Indiana Design Center parking lot.

Voloce, featuring collector cars and aircraft, begins at 7 p.m. Sept 6 at the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville.

Leonard, a Carmel resident, said a new element this year is the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge. He said there are 12 or 13 cars coming from Porsche dealerships across the U.S.

“They’ve all been restored and Porsche will judge them and then decide which one they think will be the best at Artomobilia at Porsche-Palooza,” Leonard said.

Another new feature is a Porsche Macan Electric vehicle will be on display.

“It will be undercover and then revealed at noon by the team at Tom Wood Porsche,” Leonard said. “It’s their smaller sports utility vehicle but this is the first all-electric one.”

The Porsche display is on North Rangeline Road, north of Main Street.

Another new event is the Artistry & Elegance Ladies Luncheon for approximately 50 women at Anthony’s Chophouse.

Leonard said it’s open to anyone but it is intended for husbands showing cars who bring their wives. There will be two speakers, Stephanie Kim, chief administrative officer of Telamon, and Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam.

Leonard said there will be a VIP area hosted by Evans May Wealth at 3UP above Anthony’s Chophouse.

There will be approximately 500 cars.

“We’ll move south into Midtown,” he said. “We did that for the first time last year and it seemed like it worked.”

Four major groups are Porsche-Palooza, BMW-Palooza, Lotus-Palooza and Mercedes Monumental.

Adam Hoffman, who owns Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse in Westfield, will have his 13 Porsches on display at Artomobilia.

Leonard said Ferraris and Lamborghinis will be on the west end of the show.

Voloce will be held at the airport hangar for the second year.

“That will be fast cars and fast jets,” Leonard said of the event, partnered with Ruth’s Chris Steak House. “We’ll likely have 400 to 500. The beauty of that (site) is if we have another 100 people, it’s no problem.”

For more, visit artomobilia.org.