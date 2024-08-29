Vendors, staff surprised by closure of All Things Carmel store

All Things Carmel, a boutique store in the heart of the Carmel Arts & Design District that sold Carmel-branded T-shirts, mugs, the annual City of Carmel holiday ornament and much more, closed without notice Aug. 20.

More than 65 local vendors sold products on consignment through the store.

The move came as the city decided to redirect funds to other “key priorities,” according to an Aug. 20 press release from the city. Nonprofit Promote Carmel, Inc., which had managed All Things Carmel since 2020, received $200,000 annually out of the city’s general fund, and an additional $100,000 was needed to continue operations until 2025.

“Although the program has been a vibrant addition to the Carmel Arts & Design District, today’s financial climate requires us to prioritize important expenditures such as police and fire staffing and road maintenance,” Mayor Sue Finkam stated in the press release.

Vendors and store staff were taken by surprise by the closure.

Robin Ridge, a fused-glass artist with Mosaics by Mama J, had several items on consignment at the store. She has been part of other store closures where vendors were notified in advance to pick up their items. This time, she found out from the press release on a Facebook chat.

“It sounded like they were just going to basically auction off the stuff that’s in the store and not notify any vendors,” Ridge said.

The city released a statement that it was in the process of contacting each vendor.

“Given the store’s financial deficit, the mayor and city staff have been discussing the possibility of a closure for some time,” said Samantha Karn, corporation council for the City of Carmel. “Once the decision was made, pairing the announcement and the closing for the same day helped streamline the transition for those involved,”

Although some items will be available for sale through the All Things Carmel website, consignment items will be returned to vendors.

“The city has greatly appreciated the important contributions of vendors to the store’s operation,” Karn said.

Vendors can email [email protected] to schedule a time to retrieve their items.

“We have a very robust community engagement plan and will continue to engage with the public in a variety of ways,” Karn said. “Additionally, we are considering uses for the remaining inventory.”

Launched in 2016 by the Carmel City Center Community Development Corp., the store became a hub for promoting local events and often set up a booth at local festivals, most recently Swim City Summer. The staff, made up of paid and volunteer workers, provided informational brochures to tourists and answered questions about the city – including roundabout art and the city’s many sculptures.

Promote Carmel, Inc., was founded to assume operations of the store. Current previously reported that former Mayor Jim Brainard hoped the shift would help the store become self-sustaining, much like the Christkindlmarkt.

“All Things Carmel helped build pride in the community. It gave people the ability to literally put their pride in their city on their sleeves and walk around and just be proud of where they’re from,” said Dan McFeely, who served as a communications and economic development consultant for the city during the Brainard administration.

McFeely’s wife, Sue, was the manager of All Things Carmel and executive director of Promote Carmel, Inc. McFeely hopes someone will buy the store and operate it without city funds.

The storefront at 110 W Main St., Suite 104, has a closed sign and a copy of the Aug. 20 press release hanging on the door.

Besides All Things Carmel closing, Promote Carmel, Inc., ceased operations and the board has disbanded.