Night & Day diversions – August 27, 2024

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” runs from Aug. 29 to Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield and Baby Grand Entertainment is set for Aug. 30, followed by Eric Baker & Friends presents: Southern California in the ’70s” Aug. 31 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com

Symphony on the Prairie

Proud Tina: The UltimateTribute to Tina Turner is set for Aug. 30, followed by The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Aug. 31 at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Both performances start at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

‘We are Family? The Stage Play’

Shandrea Funnye presents ‘We are Family? The Stage Play’ Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar’s Best of All Worlds Tour with special guest Loverboy will appear at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade Tour’s concert is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour

Pitbull and special guest T-Pain will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.