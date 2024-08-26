Traffic analysis begins for 421 Forward project

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s proposed 421 Forward project has moved to the traffic analysis phase, a critical stage that will help inform the future design, according to INDOT officials.

The project includes U.S. 421 in Zionsville between Greenfield/Templin Road and County Road 300 S. Before design and construction, the traffic analysis will determine what improvements should be made along the corridor to address driver and pedestrian needs. INDOT has partnered with the engineering firm American Structurepoint to provide design and analysis for the project.

“The 421 Forward project is an investment in the Zionsville community, which is significantly growing,” INDOT West Central spokesperson Blake Dollier stated. “This analysis will help drive our design and include improvements necessary to enhance driver and pedestrian mobility in the area.”

To complete the traffic study, the design team is assessing road performance by evaluating current and anticipated traffic. The analysis takes into consideration future growth of traffic related to population growth and planned developments in the surrounding area. Work will also include analyses of accident data and environmental elements.

The design team will examine how intersections perform during typical peak morning and evening commute times using software to determine the level of service, delay and queuing that drivers experience on a regular basis. The information helps the team forecast how additional traffic would impact intersections. That information is used to recommend what types of road improvements can create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians. Road improvements could ultimately include an additional travel lane, turn lanes, traffic signals and/or roundabouts.

American Structurepoint will conduct the analysis over the next year. Once complete, the project moves to the design phase, which is anticipated to last through 2026. A draft environmental document is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025.

Funding has not yet been allocated for the project. Funding and a construction schedule will be made once the project study is complete.

Learn more at 421Forward.com.