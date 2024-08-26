Snapshot: Guerin Catholic High School concert raises funds for Indy Walk to End Alzheimer’s

From left, Mary Evans, resident of the Traditions at North Willow senior living community in Indianapolis, performed with Greg Anderson at the Music to Remember concert at Guerin Catholic High School in Noblesville Aug. 22. The concert, produced by Evans and Indianapolis Traditions senior living communities, attracted more than 150 people who raised nearly $5,000 for the Sept. 28 Indy Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Besides Evans and Anderson, other singers also performed, including the Guerin Catholic Choir and Village Dance Studio dancers. Donations can still be made at tinyurl.com/TraditionsTeamTrekkers2024. (Photo courtesy of Peter Osborne)