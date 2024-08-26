A running tradition: Geist Half Marathon returns for 16th year

Geist Half Marathon organizers learned a few things in 2023 — the first year that the marathon moved from May to September — including the need for a slightly later start time because of fall’s waning morning light.

“Last year, we started the race at 7 a.m. and a lot of our participants were getting to the start line and it was still pitch black outside,” race organizer Ginny Zimmerman said. “So, we’re delaying start time 30 minutes and we’re working with Hamilton County Emergency Management System to bring more light towers to the start line.”

The Geist Half was founded about 15 years ago by a group of Geist residents. The City of Fishers took over organizing the event in time for the 2023 race and moved it to fall to not conflict with other big central Indiana races that happen in May.

This year’s start time is 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the north end of the bridge that crosses Geist Reservoir at Olio Road — approximately 11300 Olio Rd.

Zimmerman is the city’s Culture of Health Ambassador. Part of her relatively new job is to lead the charge on the annual race. She said that, based on feedback from runners in 2023, the city has made a few tweaks to the big event, including the addition of a 10K option on top of the 5K and half marathon; and the return of age-level awards.

“Last year, it was one of those details where it’s one more thing to add,” she said. “But we heard from a lot of participants in the post-race survey that, ‘Hey, you know, I’m trying to get my age award. I’ve really been pushing it.’”

The top three male and top three female finishers of each race will receive awards in the following age group categories: 10 to 14; 15 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; and 80-plus.

The city also is changing its VIP benefits. Last year, there was an exclusive post-race VIP area for runners who signed up for that experience. But, Zimmerman said, it turns out runners don’t want exclusivity.

“We want everybody to be able to come together and really celebrate their accomplishments,” she said. “So, we swapped to more of offering our VIP participants just perks with merchandise or an additional drink ticket and a little bit closer parking — trying to elevate their overall experience instead of making it a totally separate experience from the rest of the group.”

The post-race party will feature local nonprofits, including Hero Hut, which will serve breakfast to runners and spectators.

“Proceeds go directly to Hero Hut,” Zimmerman said. “Their mission is to provide first responders and veterans with a place that they can gather at events nationwide. So, it’s kind of their unique way of saying, ‘Hey, everybody’s welcome here.’”

The post-race party also will have a vendor offering smoothies and another serving nonalcoholic beer as an option, in addition to the regular beverage vendors.

“We know there’s a large push across the nation and especially in our community to offer more nonalcoholic options to people who are either sober, curious or maybe don’t celebrate in that way, but still want to be a participant,” Zimmerman said.

Although the post-race party is an important celebration, Zimmerman said the city is working to make the entire race an enjoyable experience. They have secured some entertainment for sections of the racecourse and she said she hopes lots of residents come out to cheer on the runners.

“(Hamilton Southeastern High School) has a student group called Bring Change to Mind and their focus is on breaking the stigma of mental health and really highlighting how we can have more positive interactions around mental health,” she said. “All of our half marathoners between miles 5 and 6 — which is kind of where you’re getting into a groove but your body starts talking to you a little bit and so you need out of your head — the Bring Change to Mind kiddos will either be at that water station that’s at mile 5 or kind of sprinkled throughout miles 5 and 6 to provide some positive messages and encourage people to move through that tough spot.”

Running coach Jon Wade confirmed that section can be a little rough to get through. But, he said, the overall racecourse is more challenging than people who haven’t run it might think.

“There’s a surprising amount of hills,” he said. “That seems to be the thing that people always talk about. The beginning of the race, because that first mile, well, mile 2, I would suppose, through Cambridge, there’s a big downhill and people forget that you come right back up that at mile 11.”

Wade said the course is unique, taking runners through Fishers neighborhoods and across Geist Reservoir.

“There are multiple lake views,” he said. “The course is beautiful — I don’t think there’s another course like it, really. It’s definitely got a more intimate feel to it, I think, especially for people that run a lot of races. It’s nice to get to the start line and you’re not there with 20,000 people — you’ve got a couple thousand, tops.”

Zimmerman said the Geist Half is a good race for first-time runners, especially if they sign up with a friend or two.

“You can have a lot more accountability for one another to say, ‘I’m showing up if you’re showing up,’” she said.

Race registration prices increase after Aug. 31. For more information and to register, visit geisthalf.com.

SIDEBAR:

Geist Half volunteers needed

The City of Fishers needs a variety of volunteers to help the Geist Half run smoothly from start to finish.

Some volunteer jobs open include course marshals, cheerleaders, course entertainment and bike teams who ride in front of the lead runners.

To view the list of volunteer positions and descriptions of each job, visit fishersin.gov/our-city/geist-half-marathon and scroll down to the volunteer link.