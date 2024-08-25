Jazz vocalist Hughes to perform at Feinstein’s

Paul Hughes is passionate about jazz and swing music.

Hughes channels his style in the fashion of some of the greats in the genre, such as Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole.

Hughes will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 with his band at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. His musical director and drummer is Terence Mayhue, who will join Hughes and four other band members for around an 80-minute set.

“We did Feinstein’s in January and it was successful, so they booked me twice again,” Hughes said. “It was snowing but people came out. Carmel is a beautiful place.”

Hughes will return Oct. 11 to Feinstein’s.

“I’ll be performing three of my original songs from my EP that we recorded,” he said. “I’ll be doing well-known songs from the Great American Songbook as well.”

The lead single from the EP, “My Lucky Stars,” was co-written by Byron Hill and Roger Brown. Hill is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“It’s going to be in a movie called ‘The Thief of Falling Stars’ with actors doing a version in both Italian and English,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the Italian version is expected to be released this fall, with an American version to follow

Hughes, a native of Manchester, England, who now lives near Aiken, S.C., recorded “My Lucky Stars” with Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. The strings portion of the song was recorded in Ocean Way Studio in Nashville, Tenn.

“We are working on securing as many live performances as we can,” Hughes said.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.