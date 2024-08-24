Fishers community events – September 2024

Fishers Blues Fest

The 12th annual Fishers Blues Fest is Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. A Labor Day tradition, this year’s free music festival will feature headliners Shemekia Copeland and Bernard Allison. For more, visit npdamp.com/157/Blues-Fest.

Harvest Fest

Fishers Arts Council’s annual Harvest Fest is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fishers Heritage Park at White River, 10595 Eller Rd. Participants can browse booths featuring work by local artists and artisans, enjoy live music, sample local food and walk the gardens of the historic Ambassador House. Admission is free.

Glow in the Park

Tickets are on sale for the annual Glow in the Park, set for Sept. 20 and 21 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Black lights, fog machines and lasers will light up the night as participants enjoy glow-in-the-dark fun with live DJs, neon splash zones, a foam cannon, a graffiti wall and food trucks. Sept. 20 is limited to ages 21-plus, with tickets including a drink discount and a souvenir Glow in the Park Silipint cup. Family night is Sept. 21 for all ages, For more and to register, visit playfishers.com/179/Glow-in-the-Park.

September government meetings

The following Fishers government meetings are scheduled during the month of September: