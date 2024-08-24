Event supports women entrepreneurs in central Indiana

An upcoming event is designed to help women entrepreneurs from Hamilton and Marion counties network with their peers and learn more about funding their business ventures.

SCORE Indianapolis and Ivy Tech’s entrepreneurship program have teamed up for the Sept. 7 Women Entrepreneurs Fall Event at Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, 2820 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

SCORE Indianapolis mentor Tricia Brace of Carmel stated that the event will provide attendees with an overview of funding options, including grants, micro-loans and traditional bank loans.

“A lot of people don’t even know what micro-lending is,” Brace stated. “Or what steps they need to take to secure funding.”

Brace is coordinating the event with fellow SCORE mentors Sylanda McKinnor of Fishers, Chris Ward of Geist and Debbie Guy of Indianapolis.

Speakers are:

Rebecca Townsend, founder of Mantis Myofascial Massage Therapy in Indianapolis, will share how she made a career change from a decades-long career in journalism.

Jean Lee of Carmel, a SCORE Indianapolis mentee and founder of The Academy of Chaos, will discuss how she turned an educational need for her children into a business.

Katina Washington, executive director of SHE.Events Indy, will share tips on finding and applying for grants.

Stacey Walston of Indianapolis, a community relationship manager for Bankable, will discuss micro-loans and what lenders seek in applicants.

Janelle Campbell of Westfield will discuss traditional bank loans and community bank programs available for entrepreneurs through Community First Bank of Indiana, where she serves as senior vice president, director of consumer banking.

Carlonda Davis, Community First Bank of Indiana chief administrative officer, who also leads the bank’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team. She will discuss traditional bank loans and community bank programs available for business owners.

For more or to register, visit: score.org/indianapolis/event/women-entrepreneurs-fall-event.