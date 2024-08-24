Cricket tournament raises funds for school supplies

Carmel-based Kriya Shakti Foundation held its first cricket tournament Aug. 10 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. The foundation, founded by Carmel residents Badri and Mangala Devathu, pledged to donate a set amount for every boundary and six hit during the tournament. With 137 boundaries and 292 sixes across 51 matches, a total of $1,871 was raised for school supplies and backpacks for children in need. The Punjabi Strickers were the tournament champions and the IUPUI team was runner-up.