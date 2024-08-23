Zionsville-based Control Tech unveils new branding

Zionsville-based Control Tech has a new look.

The heating, air conditioning and plumbing company unveiled its new branding Aug. 22 at its location at 1200 Parkway Dr. in Zionsville.

General Manager Clay Winters said the refreshed branding includes new colors and a yet-to-be-named mascot.

“What I did like about this whole experience is, we were able to tie in the ‘control’ and the ‘tech’ part of our business,” he said in a statement on social media. “It gives it that same vibe that you’re used to. You know the name, you recognize the name (but) we wanted something that really stood out. We just had kind of the same look for so many years that we just decided that now is the time to get something that is going to make us stand out and really emphasize who we are as a company.”

Control Tech is a residential and commercial heating, air conditioning, geothermal and plumbing contractor. The family-owned business opened in 1983.

Learn more at controltech.biz.