Obituary: Aaron David Cuevas

Aaron David Cuevas, age 31, passed into the loving arms of his God on August 18, 2024. Aaron was born in Skokie, Illinois to David Cuevas and Michele Schlegelmilch. He moved from Chicago to Indianapolis in 1999 and enrolled in the Oaks Academy school with his sister, Rebekah. He graduated from Herron High School in Indianapolis in 2011 while living with his stepfather and mother, Dan and Michele Schlegelmilch, and Rebekah Fuhr (Cuevas) in Zionsville, Indiana.

Aaron was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a smile that lit up the room. Aaron loved to laugh and make others laugh and enjoyed a good practical joke. He started playing the drums as a young boy and was very talented and natural at it. He played in several bands including church worship and with his friends, most currently The Mortonians.

Aaron was empathetic and compassionate. When he made a friend, the conversations were rich and deep; consequently, he built strong and meaningful relationships. Aaron was very sentimental and loved to look through old photographs. He also loved to hear his mother play the piano – Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata was his favorite.

Aaron loved to ride his mountain bike, no matter what the weather. One of his favorite things to do was play basketball with his family in the alley behind their home. He had an appreciation for good food and was a great cook. Aaron also loved to read, one of his favorites being the Harry Potter and Eragon series. He loved his dog Benny growing up, and when was out on his own he cherished his cat Murphy, affectionately known as Murph the Smurph.

Aaron’s love and knowledge of music was impressive to anyone who knew him. He was well known for texting a song to friends or family, just so he could share music he loved. He was also known for the breadth of styles he enjoyed, jazz and blues being his favorites, as well as enjoying and appreciating classical music from an early age.

Aaron donated his organs to the sickest patients so they could either live or greatly improve their quality of life.

His family grieve and miss him more than words can ever express. We are also thankful knowing he is now whole, peaceful, and at home.

A wake was held Monday, August 26 at Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St., Zionsville, IN 46077. A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 27 at 10am at Zionsville Fellowship Church, 9090 W. Oak Street, Zionsville, IN, followed by the burial at Union Lutheran Cemetery.