Lawrence, Heartland to screen free outdoor film

The City of Lawrence and Lawrence-based Heartland Films have teamed up to present a free outdoor screening of the classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

The movie starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8920 Otis Ave.

Lawrence Director of Communications for City Events Jami Weirich told the city’s Parks Board on Aug. 14 that the event will include food trucks and a popcorn vendor, “because you can’t have movies without popcorn.”

Parks Board Chair Jeff Vest noted that he and his wife saw “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” for their first date two decades ago.

An announcement on the city’s social media states that the Aug. 27 event is the start of a new Lawrence tradition.

“Gather your family and friends for a fun, relaxed night of cinema,” the announcement stated. “Don’t forget your sunscreen and bug spray to make the evening perfect.”

Audience members can bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the movie.

The 1961 classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” stars Audrey Hepburn in the iconic role of Holly Golightly and was directed by Blake Edwards. It was adapted from a 1958 novella by Truman Capote.

The film also stars George Peppard, who later became known for his role as Hannibal on the 1980s TV series “The A-Team.”

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” won two Academy Awards — one for its music score, written by Henry Mancini; and a second for best song, “Moon River,” by Mancini and Johnny Mercer. It was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.