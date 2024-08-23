Column: Museum a community project

Commentary by Debbie Gangstad

Having proudly lived here for seven decades and dreaming of this for years, I am honored to be part of a dedicated team working to create and launch the Carmel Clay History Museum.

This community space will welcome people to share the authentic stories of Carmel and its diverse population. The museum will serve as a repository of local history and a place to celebrate various cultures and interests. Thanks to the Clay Township Board, the City of Carmel and individual and corporate donations, we are bringing this exciting vision to fruition.

The museum will feature exhibits, areas for students and an indoor play space for children where parents can connect. We will host walking tours, programs and events for all ages to strengthen our community spirit. An outdoor rooftop area will be available for gatherings. The historic Monon Depot will be used as a permanent train exhibit. The Carmel Clay History Museum will be a vibrant educational and cultural resource.

Community support is essential to reach our $4 million goal. To date, we have raised $2.5 million for equipment. Six naming opportunities are still available. Or you can help by becoming a museum member. If you are here, you are a part of Carmel’s history!

I have always known that Carmel people get things done. We pitch in. We realize our community is exceptional, and we work hard to keep it so. With your support, I am confident that we can create an outstanding local museum. To make this community resource a wonderful experience for current and future generations, we need your help!

Tax deductible contributions can be made at carmelclayhistory.org or mailed to CCHS, P.O. Box 4777, Carmel, IN 46082. Questions? Call 317-846-7117.

Debbie Gangstad is executive director of the Carmel Clay Historical Society.