Snapshot: Carmel Clay Community Building celebrates opening

Carmel Fire Department Chief David Haboush, Carmel Fire Buffs President Jim Martin, former Clay Township Trustee Doug Callahan and Clay Township Trustee Paul Hensel are joined by members of the Koorsen family, Carmel city councilors, former Mayor Jim Brainard, Mayor Sue Finkam, representatives from Clay Township, CTI Construction, DLZ and Envoy Aug. 15 to celebrate the grand opening of the Carmel Clay Community Building at 210 Veterans Way. Besides housing CFD headquarters, the building includes the Stay Alive Family Education House and Carmel Fire Buffs Museum. (Photo courtesy of the City of Carmel)