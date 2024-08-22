Residential developments proposed in Westfield

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission held two public hearings Aug. 5 regarding residential planned unit development proposals.

WHAT HAPPENED

A public hearing was held regarding the proposed Westfield Yard PUD.

WHAT IT MEANS

Westfield Yard PUD is a proposal to rezone 11 acres at Ind. 32 and Gray Road, adjacent to the Midland Trace Trail, to create a 70-unit townhome community. The applicant, Fischer Homes, plans the units to be priced between $350,000 and the high-$400,000s, with high-quality, low-maintenance housing options near the Midland Trace Trail as a key selling point. One resident spoke at the hearing, raising concerns about traffic on Ind. 32, utility relocation and drainage. APC members asked about the potential to improve facades along Ind. 32 and for more information on a pipeline easement that runs through the property.

WHAT’S NEXT

The PUD moves to the APC workshop Sept. 16, with anticipated recommendation to the city council for a vote in October.

WHAT HAPPENED

A public hearing was held for the Finley Creek Estates PUD.

WHAT IT MEANS

The PUD, proposed by Silverthorne Homes, is located on 44 acres at 191st Street, just north of the recently approved Winterburg development with a proposed road connection to the Atwater community to the east. The proposal includes 84 single-family detached homes with sales prices averaging in the mid-$500,000s, as well as green space and a community garden. Concerns brought during the public hearing include sight lines along the adjacent roads to the development and whether development will affect existing drainage tiles on rural properties. APC members said they would like to see a playground added to the development, as well as buffering neighboring properties.

WHAT’S NEXT

The PUD moves to the APC workshop Sept. 16, with anticipated recommendation to the city council for a vote in October.