Lawrence council discusses budget deficit

The City of Lawrence’s budget deficit is not in the millions, but there still will need to be some new appropriations, according to City Controller Humphrey Nagila.

Nagila spoke to the Lawrence Common Council Aug. 21, and while he had some updates about the budget, he said a full presentation will have to wait until the council’s first meeting in September.

During the council’s Aug. 5 meeting, Nagila said city expenses had been higher than anticipated. Through June, the city had spent about 64 percent of its appropriated $27.4 million general fund. Expenses should have been closer to 50 percent at that time. The 14 percent in additional spending equals $3.8 million.

However, Nagila said on Aug. 21, appropriations needed to balance the 2024 budget should be less than $1 million. He did not have exact numbers to share at that time.

In other matters, the council approved a resolution honoring Cole Hocker, a former Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township student who recently won an Olympic gold medal in Paris.

Hocker grew up in Indianapolis’ Geist area. He attended Fall Creek Valley Middle School and graduated from Cathedral High School. Hocker won gold in the 1,500-meter race.

The resolution was the only action item on the council’s agenda for Aug. 21.

The next Lawrence Common Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St. The meeting will be on a Tuesday rather than the usual Monday meeting due to the Labor Day holiday.

Council meetings are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityoflawrencein; and its YouTube channel, youtube.com/@visitlawrenceindiana.